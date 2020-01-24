Blackpool tree row prompts appeal for consultation

Town hall bosses have pledged to let residents know in future when trees are to be chopped down after a heated row in a Blackpool park.

Councillors heard a hot cup of tea was thrown at a tree feller by an angry resident in Crossland Road Park in the town.

Council chiefs have said they will consult more over tree felling

Coun Kim Critchley told a meeting of the council's Audit Committee: "Someone threw a hot cup of tea on someone cutting a tree down.

"People who live near the park were not involved in the consultation. We were not aware trees were being taken down until it was happening on the day.

"So that was a situation which got exaggerated. If this person had been aware, I don't think it would have happened.

"If there is going to be a tree felling exercise again, I think as councillors we should be aware of that and it would stop anything like that happening in the future."

Coun Kim Critchley

John Blackledge, director of community and environmental services, said the tree in question was in a dangerous state and had to be removed.

But he added: "We do need to make sure we inform people of what we are going to do."

He told the meeting all trees in the borough are regularly inspected, especially those near high risk areas such as roads and playgrounds, to ensure they are safe.

A new parks development manager has now been appointed with special expertise in tree management.

When trees have to be removed, they will be replaced by new saplings.

A council report says: "The parks services manager is currently developing a proactive work plan for the tree gang to ensure a planned and documented approach to tree maintenance and management."