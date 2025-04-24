Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s heritage trams will need around £25,000 to be found if they are going to return.

That was the message from council-owned Blackpool Transport this week, leading to question marks on whether the service could make a comeback this year.

There was huge disappointment in December last year when the volunteer-led service was suspended by Blackpool Transport due to safety concerns.

The announcement sparked a petition aimed at saving the much-loved vintage vehicles, before transport bosses said it was only a temporary measure.

However, Blackpool Transport said this week that money was not available to run the trams, even though a workshop has been altered to house the historical vehicles as part of the Tramtown exhibition centre .

Brian Lindop, head of heritage at Blackpool Transport, told the BBC: "At this moment we can't run any trams, we've got no income, and we need some money.

"We need at least £25,000 to spend on various people who can do all the work that we need."

He said funding was required for the long term plan to make sure the trams could continue into the future.

Blackpool Transport aims to integrate heritage trams into a modernised tramway network but they need to operate out of Starr Gate - the working depot at South Shore where the mainline trams are, instead of the Rigby Road depot, where they are currently housed as part of the Tramtown visitor attraction.

Blackpool Council said it is working with Blackpool Transport Services on a solution that would aim to see the heritage trams return as a feature during the Lightpool festival .

But it said that in order for the trams to operate solely from Starr Gate depot, complex operational issues would need to be overcome.