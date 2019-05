A blaze at a derelict building close to Blackpool's Winter Gardens is being investigated.

Firefighters from Blackpool, Bispham and South Shore were called out to the fire at a derelict building on Alfred Street shortly after 8am.

The fire is being investigated.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was reported injured after the blaze.

The spokesman added: "Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire."