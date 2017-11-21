Blackpool to fly a white ribbon to end attacks

Blackpool is supporting a host of events and activities across the town to mark national White Ribbon Day on Saturday.

The White Ribbon campaign aims to “educate and raise awareness of violence against women and engage more men to be part of the solution”.

Supporters of the campaign are asked to pledge “never to commit, condone, or remain silent about men’s violence against women in all its forms, with Blackpool being clear that all violence and abuse is not acceptable for any victim regardless of gender”.

To mark the event Blackpool Tower will be illuminated in white, a White Ribbon flag will be flying at the Town Hall and the Promenade arches will display the White Ribbon message.

Coun Graham Cain, Blackpool Council, cabinet secretary for resilient communities, said: “I am delighted that so many organisations, partners and schools are backing the White Ribbon Campaign.

“Such violence has to stop and we must do everything that we can to tackle such horrendous behaviour. By actively engaging more men in the debate about the issues we are taking a positive step towards driving greater awareness in our communities.”