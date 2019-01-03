Blackpool tenant claims ghost of his neighbour’s dead sister is HAUNTING him

A poltergeist moving furniture and being haunted by the ghost of a neighbour’s dead sister – these are the reports of spooky goings on in Blackpool received by the council.

An unnamed man, whose postcode was given in documents only as FY2 0, asked to be moved to a different home, but was refused by disbelieving staff from Blackpool Coastal Housing (BCH).

When shown photographic ‘proof’, they said they could take similar snaps using an app on their smartphone.

A priest was even said to have been brought in to carry out an exorcism amid sounds of disembodied footsteps, with the spooked tenant saying they felt “very uncomfortable” remaining there, details released under the Freedom of Information Act revealed.

A ‘tenant log’ kept by BCH, which dated back to June 2016 and was the only reported haunting in council-owned homes in the past three years, said: “Tenant said they had witnessed a ghost in the property and it is moving items.

“Tenant said they feel very uncomfortable, it is very creepy, and they have even had a priest in to bless the flat.

“Tenant said another resident has seen the photos and told them it looks like her sister who passed away 12 months ago.

“Tenant also said the resident underneath him has told him she hears people running up the stairs and, when he showed her the photos, she said that’s the little girl she hears.”

Nearly two months later, the man went to BCH’s Grange Park office and showed a worker of the ‘ghosts’ they had captured.

But the log said: “After searching on the app store on an Android phone, I found several ghost-generating apps and I created very similar photos of my own.”