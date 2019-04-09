Blackpool teenager is set to take centre stage as she heads to top performing arts college

Have your say

Blackpool teenager Kelsey Lester is certainly hitting all the right notes.

The 17-year-old former Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College pupil has secured herself a place at a top national dance and drama school.

Kesley, who lives in Peel, will start her three-year diploma course in professional dance at Master’s Performing Arts College, in Rayleigh, Essex, in September, after impressing tutors there a successful audition.

She was also offered a place at Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA).

She has performed with the Youth Music Theatre (YMT) in the West End and is currently studying art, performing arts and musical theatre at Cardinal Newman College, in Preston.

Kelsey said: “I went to six auditions and I was offered a place at LIPA in Liverpool, and at Master’s in Essex.

“I really liked the feel of Master’s when I went for the audition.

“I just felt it was right for me, so I was really pleased when they offered me a place.

“It was an amazing start to the New Year and it really gave me a boost to have another offer from LIPA too.

“I’m really looking forward to starting in September.

“It’s full-time and it’s three years, and it’s singing, acting and dancing.

“I would love to do shows in the West End one day, that’s my dream. I’ve been there and I love it – it’s what I’ve always wanted to do.

“I love Dream Girls and I love Wicked.

“I’ve always loved dancing and singing, I started at dance school when I was only three years old.”

Kelsey attends Whittakers Dance and Drama Centre, on Hornby Road, Blackpool.

She has managed to juggle her coursework and exams, with rehearsals and practising for shows.

She said: “I recently did my last tap exam in my advanced two tap, and got a distinction, so I feel really happy with that too.

“I’ve been putting extra hours in at Whittakers and my teachers have helped me, they are great.

“I am very busy and it has been a lot of hard work, but it’s all worth it.”

Kelsey has performed at the Margate Theatre Royal and London’s Other Palace Theatre, with the YMT (Youth Music Theatre.)

She was named Artist Of The Year at the age of 15, in a competition at Blackpool and the Fylde College.

Over the years, Kelsey has also raised money for good causes, including Bispham-based Brian House Children’s Hospice with activities such as sponsored bike rides and swims.