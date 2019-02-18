Blackpool teenager accused of stabbing friend in chest makes first court appearance

A 14-year-old boy stabbed his friend in the chest following a confrontation involving teenage vandals armed with knives, knuckle dusters and stun guns, a court has heard.

The young defendant, from South Shore, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made his first appearance at Blackpool Magistrate's Court today.

He is charged with wounding a 13-year-old boy, who was described as once a friend of his, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on Saturday. He is also accused of possessing a knife as an offensive weapon.

The attack is alleged to have taken place after a gang of nine teenagers threw eggs at an address in Blackpool and were then confronted by a group of four.

The court was told that many of the youngsters were said to be armed with knives, knuckledusters and stun-guns.

Police were called to Rawcliffe Street at 5.50pm.

Mobile phone footage of the alleged confrontation was shown to magistrates on television screens in the court.

The defendant, who was accompanied in the dock by a female custody officer, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during the hour-long hearing.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the defendant to be remanded in custody saying there were concerns for his safety. Posts about the alleged incident were on social media where ill-feeling had been shown and threats made.

Defence lawyer, Patricia Walker, asked for her client, who she said had been the victim of bullying, to be bailed.

The defendant was bailed to the care of the local authority to live at an address in Dewsbury, keep a tagged curfew there from 6pm to 7am and not enter Blackpool except for his next court appointment at the resort's youth court on Thursday.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where his condition was said to be stable.