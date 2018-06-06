Blackpool takeaway loses bid for later hours

A Blackpool take-away owner has lost his battle to extend his opening hours until 5am.

A town hall licensing panel has refused an application by Magdy Aly Farag for La Casa on Dickson Road.

A statement setting out the decision said the panel felt that, if the take-away was allowed to stay open later, it would add to existing problems of crime and disorder in the area.

Councillors were also concerned Mr Aly-Farag had been found serving food beyond his allowed hours for an hour on April 7.

The statement added: “Granting this variation would also undermine the work that has already been done in the area.”

Mr Aly-Farag said he needed to extend his hours so he was open during the busiest trading times.

He said he would be appealing against the decision, and has 21 days to submit one.