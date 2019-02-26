Blackpool takeaway kebab at centre of chipped tooth row

A Blackpool woman was horrified when she discovered a large chip in her front tooth after allegedly choking on a donner kebab.

But a spokesman for Yum Yum, on Devonshire Road, where the kebab was made, said the claim was a “scam”.

Enia Iwachow, 20, was eating the takeaway kebab at her Argosy Avenue home on February 16 when she said she bit into something hard and choked.

She said: “When I calmed down it felt like my tooth wasn’t right and I looked in the mirror and half my tooth was missing. I must have swallowed it in a panic when I was choking.”

The support worker paid a visit to Yum Yum with partner Stephen Brown, 29, but said she was upset by the “rude” response from staff.

“I was in absolute bits. I was crying,” she said.“They said they had never heard anything so stupid. They said I could have had a loose tooth but I’m only 20 and I have always looked after my teeth. They shut the door in our face.

“It has left me feeling terrible. If I went in and they at least offered me an apology I would have been happy.

“They saw I was crying and clearly emotional and had no care for that at all.”

A Yum Yum spokesman said: “The whole thing is a scam. I think the whole thing has been planned ahead.

“She says her front tooth was chipped because she bit the kebab. You don’t chew with your front teeth, you chew with your back teeth.

“They came to us shouting and swearing so I had to close the door. I check the food and it was soft and fine.”

“We do take criticism on board but unusual things like this look suspicious to me.”

In response to the spokesman’s comments, Enia said the incident was ‘not a scam at all’. Both sides deny any wrongdoing.