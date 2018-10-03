Blackpool Staffie attack leaves dog and walker hurt

A Blackpool woman has asked the police and council to catch two Staffordshire bull terriers after her dog and their walker were attacked on a busy Blackpool road.

Scarlet Bouvier, 26, says her 11-month old cavapoo, Teddy, needed stitches and her dog walker, known as Michael, had to have his hands and arm bandaged up as well as some stitches.

Teddy and Bono on the beach in happier times.

A seven-year-old poodle called Bono was also on the walk but ran away when the attacked started.

The attack happened on Talbot Road opposite the junction to Henthorne Street at 7.20am on Tuesday.

Scarlet said: “The dogs are savages. Even when Michael is screaming for help they are still going for him.

“People had to step in and kick the two dogs away otherwise they would have carried on attacking them.It’s really disgusting what has happened and something needs to be done.”

Michael Hilliard who witnessed the incident said:”I was cycling to work when I saw the man on the ground in the middle of the road trying to protect his dog. He had blood all over him.

“I was 200 metres down the road and I could hear the dogs yelling.

“There were two Staffie-type dogs involved and some other people were trying to get them off. Some guys in a van stopped and we managed to get his dog into the van. He had two poodles but the other had run away.

“I did not see any owner of the dogs that were attacking.”

A Blackpool council spokesman said they were aware of the incident.

They added: “Because it was allegedly a dog-on-dog and a dog-on-person situation it involves both police and the dog warden in a joint investigation.”