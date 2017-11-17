Blackpool sporting legend Sir Stanley Matthews memorabilia to be auctioned

The daughter of football legend Sir Stanley Matthews is to sell off some of her father’s momentoes – and she wants fans to have them.

Sir Stan played 379 times for Blackpool between 1947 and 1961 , including the famous “Matthews” cup final in 1953 when the Seasiders beat Bolton 4-3 at Wembley.

Sir Stan on his throne

Now his only daughter, Jean Matthews-Gough, 78, is to auction off items which she says have just been “gathering dust” at the home she shares with husband Bob, 82, in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

She said: “I want football fans to have the opportunity to own something that belonged to Stanley Matthews.

“They are gathering dust in drawers and cupboards. Although they mean a lot to me it seems a shame to have them hidden away.

“Pop was not one for memorabilia. He never lived in the past – he was all for the future. He got his happiness from people, not from things. I am sure he would have approved.”

Lots up for auction at Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire, on November 27, include:

· A giant scrapbook crammed with newspaper cuttings which document much of his football career from the 1930s (estimate £200-£300)

· A dress shirt he often wore (£500-£700)

· Two suits (£100-£200 each)

· A piece of Royal Doulton presented to the star (£150-£250)

· A Wedgwood bowls he was given on his return to Stoke City and on his 70 th and 85 th birthdays (estimates from £1,500-£2,500 and £4,000-£6,000)

· A signed training mat (£30-£50)

But for Jean, there is one item above all others up for auction that symbolises what meant the most to her father – a ‘throne’ made form him when he was crowned Football King of Ghana.

The ‘throne’, a small carved wooden stool (estimate £1,000-£1,500), was given to him by the people of Ghana, to honour him for his sporting dedication to youngsters in their country.

Jean said: “It’s the one thing he always kept in his study so he could see it every day at his home in Stoke.”

Contact dwilsonturner@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk for more details.