Blackpool Soroptimists help raise funds for many causes

A women’s group has helped provide 18 toilet facilities in the developing world.

Soroptimists of Blackpool And District has drawn its Toilet Twinning Project to a close.

The funds raised by members, on the initiative of past club president Maggie Blair (2017-2018), were sufficient to provide 18 toilet facilities.

Fylde coast venues were involved in the fundraising project – including Blackpool Tower, Farmer Parr’s, Blackpool Carers Centre, North Shore Golf Club, the Grand Theatre, Sixth Form College and Fleetwood Marine Hall.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement with a network of more than 75,000 club members in 122 countries.

It advocates for human rights and gender equality and works at a grassroots level, it helps women and girls achieve their individual and collective potential and realise aspirations.

The Blackpool and District current president is Christine Fairhurst and president elect Catherine Shevlin will enter her year of office in April.

Pat Fergusson, from the Blackpool and District Soroptimists, said the group had more of the same types of community activities planned for the coming year.

She said: “Locally, the group will continue a monthly Talking News session for the visually impaired, regular involvement with the Blackpool Creative Signing Choir for the hearing impaired, involvement in a range of support – focussed mainly towards women and children, awareness raising and lobbying in line, with the global Soroptimist objectives to inspire action and transform lives.”

n To find out more about the Soroptimists by emailing siblackpoolmembership@gmail.com or visiting www.soroptimistinternational.org