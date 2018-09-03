Blackpool singer Liam Halewood’s ‘extreme’ bid to lose pounds

A Blackpool man will take on a controversial weight loss challenge in an ‘extreme’ TV documentary this week.

Liam Halewood, 32, from Devonshire Road, North Shore, will appear on Channel 4’s ‘Extreme Diet hotel’, which sees contestants put on a strict diet of just 300 calories per day – all while taking part in gruelling exercise – in a bid to lose as much weight as possible in just one week.

Liam, who weighed 18st 6lbs before arriving at the Slimmeria Hotel, said: “It was one of those things where you’re excited to go, but when you get there it’s a bloody nightmare! I can’t say how much I lost but let’s just say I was the biggest loser.

“We filmed for eight days in Hastings and it was very intense.

“Being a cabaret singer for a living you don’t want to be sweating on stage under the hot lights. I wanted to lose weight to be a better performer.

“I did have a couple of arguments with Galia, who owns the place. She was very strict and if she wanted us to do something we would have to do it. She was like a boarding schoolmistress.”

“My weight has always been up and down but I’ve kept it off since the show.”

The Extreme Diet Hotel will air on Channel 4 on Wednesday at 8pm.