Blackpool shows red card to racism

Blackpool FC is encouraging young people to take a stand against racism.

On Tuesday (March 19) the Seasiders will be teaming up with Blackpool FC Community Trust for a Show Racism the Red Card event at Bloomfield Road,

The initiative is part of the club’s programme of events around the Football League’s Day of Action for 2019.

First team manager, Terry McPhillips, and players from Blackpool FC will be joined by former professional footballer and Show Racism the Red Card ambassador, Chris Iwelumo, as well as Blackpool FC Community Trust chief executive, Ashley Hackett, who will appear on a Q&A panel.

Pupils from the two nearest schools to the stadium, Revoe Learning Academy and Blackpool Gateway Academy, will take part in a range of anti-racism workshops, see a screening of the Show Racism the Red Card film which features England manager, Gareth Southgate, and then pose questions to the panel.

Terry McPhillips said: “This promises to be a great event that carries an important message and one that everyone connected with the club endorses. I am looking forward to being part of the panel to discuss this important subject”,

The event will run from 1pm - 3pm.