Blackpool set to be as hot as Madrid today as temperatures soar

The weather in Blackpool today is set to be brighter and warmer than of late, reaching temperatures as hot as those in Madrid.

This morning, Blackpool will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 15C by 12pm.

The weather in Blackpool today is set to be brighter and warmer than of late, reaching temperatures as hot as those in Madrid.

Madrid will see light showers during the morning, with the temperature climbing to 11C by 12pm.

Blackpool is then set to continue to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout the afternoon. The temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 16C by 1pm and remaining so throughout the afternoon.

Madrid will begin to see some sunny spells during the afternoon, with rain easing off completely by around 4pm. The temperature will be 14C throughout the afternoon, climbing to its peak of 16C by 5pm.

Sunshine will continue into the early evening in Blackpool, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the night. The temperature will dip to 9C by 11pm, with an overnight temperature of 7C.

Madrid will see light rain return from 7pm onwards and continue throughout the evening. The temperature will dip to 9C by 11pm, with an overnight temperature of 6C.

Looking further ahead

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 12 April to Sunday 21 April said: “Friday will be cold but mostly dry across the north with perhaps a few light showers and some snow flurries, even to lower levels, but with no significant accumulations expected.

“There is a greater chance of rain in the south, but details of this are uncertain and many areas will see some good spells of dry weather developing with some overnight frosts.”