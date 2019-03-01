Blackpool school warns of ‘potential legal action’ due to trial by Facebook

A North Shore primary school has warned parents about potential legal action if they abuse staff or pupils online.

Holy Family Catholic Primary School, in Seacrest Avenue, issued a social media plea to parents in its newsletter following incidents “caused by communication on social media sites, games consoles and mobile phones”.

Holy Family Catholice Primary School. Pic from Google maps

It said: “I would like to ask that pupils and staff are not named on any social media sites as this can cause distress and hurt. The information given out may not be accurate or have the full context of any incident.

“In addition, I would also like to remind everyone that naming staff or pupils in a derogatory way is potentially legally actionable.”

Head teacher Helen Moreton said the warning came as a result of a minor misunderstanding that had happened in the school and written about on Facebook.

She said: “Sometimes when something is posted on Facebook we have not got the full picture, and sometimes people can put two and two togetther and get five.

“If there are any issues at all, please can we deal with them in school rather then trial by social media?

“The incident it was regarding was a minor incident that has now been sorted, and since then there has not been any problem at all. We wanted to nip it in the bud, which we did, and every parent was happy.

“Our parents are supportive and are very reasonable and offer support to the school.”

She said that the comments posted on Facebook were not about a member of staff.