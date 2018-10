One of Blackpool's busiest roads has been closed following a collision between three cars.

The crash happened shortly after 7am this morning and involved a Mini Cooper, a blue Ford and a black BMW.

Police and paramedics are in attendance and some minor injuries have been reported.

A police spokesman said: "Recovery vehicles are at the scene currently and we anticipate the road to be reopened at 9am.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area with delays expected."