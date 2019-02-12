Blackpool's tramway road closures postponed

Road closures which were due to start in Blackpool this evening have been postponed for a week.

The roadworks are part of the ongoing tramway works and the junction of Clifton Street/Corporation Street and Talbot Square/Market Street were due to be closed for three nights between 7pm and 6am.

The roadworks have will now take place on February 19 to 21.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “As part of ongoing tramway works, two junctions were due to be closed this week to allow works overnight to minimise disruption. However this has now been rescheduled for next week.

"The road will be open as usual during the day. Clifton Street will be made two way during this time and access to West Street car park will be via Church Street from The Promenade."