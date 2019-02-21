Blackpool's synagogue sells for £100,000 at auction

One of Blackpool’s forgotten architectural gems has sold for £100,000 at auction.

The grade II listed former synagogue in Leamington Road went under the hammer on Tuesday. The guide price was £125,000 with the sale being handled by Duxbury’s and Pugh and Company.

Built in 1916, the Blackpool United Hebrew Synagogue was deconsecrated and closed in 2012.

Noted for its beautiful stained glass windows, it was bought by Thompson Property Investments (TPI) in 2012 and has been offered for sale several times since its closure.

Planning permission is in place for the Grade II-listed building to be converted into five two-bedroomed apartments.

Blackpool Council initially refused to approve the scheme but TPI challenged the decision through an appeal and won.