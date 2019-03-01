Blackpool's Stanley Park benches to be secured following vandalism

Benches at Blackpool’s biggest park will be secured after they were thrown into a lake and overturned earlier this week.

The vandalism happened at Stanley Park overnight on Tuesday when a number of memorial benches were tossed into the park’s lake.

A number of the park's memorial benches were thrown into the lake. Credit: Ian Hatcher

Blackpool Council have now said they plan to make sure the benches will be fixed in place to prevent this happening again.

Coun Maria Kirkland, cabinet member for third sector engagement and leisure services said: “We are working hard to refurbish the benches as soon as possible. Plans are in place to secure the benches around the lake area and these will be taking place over the next few months.”

Coun Kirkland also said they are talking to police in order to stop any further incidents of vandalism at the park. The park has seen a number of deliberate fires as well as swings being damaged over winter.

She said: “This mindless vandalism is extremely disappointing to see. It’s such a shame because so many people work hard to make the award-winning park as nice as possible for everybody to enjoy.

“We are liaising with the police to combat these random incidents including encouraging more patrols within the park.

“Stanley Park is the jewel in Blackpool’s crown and we really appreciate all the efforts that go into keeping all areas clean, vibrant and somewhere for families to enjoy all year round. We are so proud of our open spaces, parks and play areas and all we want is people to respect these public area.

“If anyone is in the park and is concerned about anything, please report this to the police.”