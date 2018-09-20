Blackpool's sea defences 'need to be put right'

Further fears have been raised over the state of Anchorsholme's sea defences despite reassurances damaged areas of the concrete wall are being fixed.

In her report to full council, Blackpool's deputy leader Coun Gillian Campbell said contractor Balfour Beatty had "accepted responsibility" for the defects in some parts of the £27m scheme unveiled nearly a year ago.

She said she wanted to make it "absolutely clear" that repairs are "the sole responsibility of Balfour Beatty" and the company "has publicly stated the cost of repairs will not be coming from local council taxpayers."

Coun Campbell said she was confident the company had the necessary expertise to resolve the problems.

Work will include grinding out slabs that have moved to form gaps between concrete revetments letting water in.

But Anchorsholme councillors Tony Williams and Paul Galley said they still had concerns about the state of the sea defences.

Coun Galley said: "Our concern is it shouldn't be a repair that is carried out, but a replacement.

"We all want to know what caused the damage so it doesn't happen on other parts of the Promenade."

Coun Williams said: "Quite recently more breaches have been spotted on the Promenade and we don't want any more leaks.

"This is a huge development. It needs to be put right and it needs to be put right now."

The project, which saw around 1km of sea wall replaced, was funded by the Environment Agency using government cash.