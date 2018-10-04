Blackpool's Poppy Appeal needs your support

For more than 88 years, The Royal British Legion has supported British soldiers, sailors and airmen who have defended our country and helped to keep peace in the world.

Many return to civilian life only to find great difficulty in re-adapting. These men and women have done and continue to do, so much for our security and our way of life and The Royal British Legion is committed to supporting them and, where necessary, their families and their dependants.

Today, British servicemen and women continue to bravely play their part in peacekeeping forces in all parts of the world. When they return to civilian life, The Royal British Legion will be there for them, as it is for veterans of the world wars, the Gulf, the Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan and the many other peacetime conflicts since 1945.

The Royal British Legion, as a charity, is entirely reliant upon public support for its funding, and The Poppy Appeal is a vital part of the Legion’s fundraising efforts. Through the Poppy Appeal, the Legion can help service and ex-servicemen and women and their dependants through times of hardship and distress.

Over the past year, The Royal British Legion has responded to more than 300,000 appeals for help and every year these numbers grow. So long as there are British soldiers, sailors and airmen willing to risk their lives in the service of their country, there will be a Royal British Legion to support them, their families and their dependants. Your donation is vital to that support.

Please give whatever you can afford, no matter how little.

Remembrance Day brings together the communities of our country to commemorate those who sacrificed their youth for our freedom. Help the Poppy Appeal to help those who have given so much.

Wear your Poppy with pride!

Coun Gary Coleman

Mayor of Blackpool