Blackpool's police superintendent retires after a penultimate shift with the mounted police on the Prom

Sheena Tattum has made the most of her 30 year career with Lancashire Constabulary and has enjoyed every moment of it she says.

The Superintendent, based at West Division Headquarters on Gerry Richardson Way, Blackpool is retiring today and ahead of her final shift at the station, she reminisced about her career whilst joining the Mounted Police division on Blackpool Promenade as a last hurrah.

Sheena was able to ride police horse Elswick on her penultimate shift

The 51-year-old, originally from Blackburn, joined the force at the age of 21 and following six years as an officer in the town she moved onto the Mounted Branch, based at Hutton, near Preston, in 1995.

For a final treat in her career, Sheena, who is the highest ranking officer based at West Division HQ, was able to ride 15-year-old Elswick on the Promenade and Comedy Carpet yesterday. Sheena said: “It has made me realise the career I have had, which has been excellent.

“I’m very fortunate to have returned to the role I loved the most throughout my career, even if it’s only for one day.

“They have put me through my paces to get back on a horse. Normally I wouldn’t be able to but I got reaccredited so I was allowed back on the horses.”

PC Sarah Crook with Rufford, Sgt Adam Pearson with Hutton, Supt Sheena Tattum with Elswick and PC Lucy Garnett with Croston.

In 2000, Sheena moved to Burnley after becoming a sergeant and later an inspector.

In 2007 she moved back to Hutton as a firearms commander for five years.

She later became chief inspector for East Lancashire, and after a stint as a regional firearms collaborator she took up the superintendent post two years ago.

Sheena, who lives in Chorley, said: “I have been very fortunate to experience different communities in different roles across the county and as operations manager here in Blackpool it gives anyone the understanding of how important it is to be part of these communities.

The team went on patrol on Blackpool Promenade

Sheena also believes policing in Lancashire has improved for the better since she became an

officer.

She said: “There is definitely more structure and I believe we are certainly better at knowing what our communities want from the police.

“It hasn’t all been easy it must be said, especially the last seven years of austerity but I’m really happy to be leaving at a time like this.

Sheena with Rod Stewart CREDIT: Sheena Tattum

“It’s a very fabulous note to leave when we are recruiting more police officers around the country.”

As superintendent, she oversaw the station move from Bonny Street to the £22m West Division HQ last year.

She said: “Bonny Street had lots of history and lots of memories but it wasn’t fit for purpose anymore.

“It’s better for officers to be happier and more focused at work and this is what the new station provides for us.

On retiring Sheena is hoping to do lots of travelling and has plans to visit, Cambodia, Vietnam and America as well as visiting family in Ireland.

As well as renovating her house, Sheena also wants to do volunteering in her retirement, especially around teenage girls and cancer trusts.

Before her final shift Sheen said: “I feel very privileged to have served in Lancashire Constabulary for the last 30 years and I wish everyone the best.”