Blackpool's plastics pledge

Have your say

Blackpool Council is still aiming to ban single use plastics by May 2020.

Blackpool Council is still aiming to ban single use plastics by May 2020.

A dedicated officer has been assigned to lead the challenge after councillors agreed a notice of motion at June's meeting of the full council.

The approval has overtaken a scrutiny into the use of plastics which had been launched by members of the council's tourism, resources and economy scrutiny committee.

An investigation by councillors has looked at issues including switching single use plastics for wooden stirrers and biodegradable coffee cups.

But that work has now been overtaken after Coun Alistair Humphreys successfully tabled a notice of motion calling on the council to "lead by example to remove single-use plastic items from its premises. "

John-Paul Lovie, head of waste policy and partnerships at the council, has been appointed to spearhead the drive towards reducing plastics use.

The tourism, resources and economy scrutiny committee will continue to monitor the work being done.