Blackpool's pier to pier swimming festival returning

The annual Blackpool Pier to Pier swimming festival is set to return to the resort this summer after it was brought back last year.

The Blackpool Pier to Pier Swim will take place on Saturday July 27 and anyone hoping to take a dip in the Irish Sea can now apply for the event.

The event will be held at Sandcastle Water Park and after registration swimmers will take a short tram ride to the start at North Pier.

The swim from the North Pier to South Pier is approximately 1.6 miles.

One of the organisers is Blackpool channel swimmer Dr Julie Bradshaw MBE (inset), who has teamed up with Blackpool Council, the beach patrol and the Sandcastle for the event.

Julie, who became the fastest British Junior to swim the English Channel at the age of 15 in 1979, restarted the event last year to bring the spectacle of open water swimming to the town where she was born and bred.

Dr Bradshaw owns Get Set 4 Success Ltd which is organising the event.

She said: “I am delighted once again to welcome more swimmers to our amazing seaside town and to organise this event. I am so grateful for the support of Blackpool Council, The Sandcastle Water Park and Blackpool Transport for their continued help. It is really exciting to be building this event.”

The swimming festival is only for people experienced in open water swimming such as triathletes and all those taking part must have safety floats and wet-suits.

Participants must pay £48 to take part in the event and spaces are limited so people are advising to apply early.