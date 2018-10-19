Blackpool's newest dessert restaurant to replace former supermarket

Plans for a new dessert restaurant to open at a former supermaket in Blackpool have been granted.

Kaspas Desserts will open a new franchise at the former Morrisons Local store on Cornelian Way in South Shore and work is expected to commence converting the building soon with an opening date planned for early next year.

It is hoped that 18 new jobs will be created once the store opens, with eight of them being full time positions.

The restaurant will operate from 11am to 11pm seven days a week.

The planning brief for the new restaurant says: “Kaspa’s are a chain of exciting new dessert houses with a mission to create an environment that specialises in enjoying authentic desserts with an unforgettable experience.

“Their emphasis is on providing high quality products and an unrivalled customer service with a desire to change the way you view dessert.

“Their menu boasts a selection of gelato, waffles, crepes, milkshakes, smoothies and sundaes.”

The store is situated on a site which already boasts a KFC restaurant and Pizza Hut, while there is a McDonalds on the opposite corner.

It has remained vacant since the My Local business, which took over from Morrisons Local, collapsed in 2016.

Dessert-only restaurants have become popular in recent years, especially with younger generations.

The company already has a number of branches across the North West including Blackburn and Preston.

The Gazette approached Kaspas Desserts but it was unavailable for comment.