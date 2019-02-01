Blackpool's mayoral decision delayed

Blackpool Council will wait until after this May's local elections before the name of the town's next Mayor is announced.

Councillors traditionally choose the Mayor Elect at the January meeting of the full council.

During an election year, this means the next in line for the role must rely on retaining their seat in order to take up the honour.

This year the council has decided to wait until after voters have gone to the polls on May 2 to choose the incoming first citizen.

The decision will be delegated to the director of governance and partnerships.

The Mayor Elect is chosen based on length of service of councillors who have not previously served as Mayor.