Blackpool's Houndshill car park congestion blamed on non-existent demolition work

Shopping centre bosses have told angry customers car park congestion is the fault of town centre demolition work... even though Blackpool Council says no such work is being carried out.

Houndshill Shopping Centre has advised its car park users that it is ‘currently experiencing unpredictable delays during peak periods.’

Drivers believe that is most likely down to the fact one of the exit barriers has been out of action for months.

But Houndshill say congestion is because of demolition work being carried out on Coronation Street.

The large sign warning motorists of the congestion has been placed in front of the disused barrier at the car park exit.

The barrier is believed to have been out of action for more than a year and the car park can suffer delays of up to an hour during peak times.

Despite Houndshill claiming demolition work is caused by the congestion, Blackpool Council said it was unsure what the shopping centre was referring to.

A spokesman for the council said: “There are no current demolition works on Coronation Street.”

A spokesman for Houndshill Shopping Centre refused to comment on the congestion problems and barrier concerns affecting its car park users.

The 750-space car park charges users a minimum of £2.70 for two hours stay which rises to £12 for a stay of up to 24 hours.

It is open from 8am to 11.30pm seven days a week. The five level car park and shopping centre is owned and operated by Modus Properties.