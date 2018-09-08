Blackpool's fireworks championship is back with a bang

The annual fireworks championships came back to Blackpool last nigh with a bang.
France were the first nation to take part in the crowd-pulling event. Romania and Canada will also take part in later weeks.
A series of spectacular displays will take over place over four Friday night, starting last night (September 7), kicking off each night from North Pier at 8.30pm.
A brand-new winner will be crowned this year, after Fireworks for Africa from South Africa scooped the prize last year after seeing off competition from Poland and France.