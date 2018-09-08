Blackpool's fireworks championship is back with a bang

The annual fireworks championships came back to Blackpool last nigh with a bang.

France were the first nation to take part in the crowd-pulling event. Romania and Canada will also take part in later weeks.

A series of spectacular displays lit up the night sky

A series of spectacular displays will take over place over four Friday night, starting last night (September 7), kicking off each night from North Pier at 8.30pm.

A brand-new winner will be crowned this year, after Fireworks for Africa from South Africa scooped the prize last year after seeing off competition from Poland and France.

Adding colour to the night sky

The championships will take place over four Friday nights this month