Blackpool’s continental street market opened on Church Street yesterday - just in time for tonight’s big Switch-On event

Visitors enjoyed foreign cuisine from Spain, Turkey and Germany, and taste-tested some of the hottest chilli sauces on the market.

Continental street market on Church Street in Blackpool

Arts and crafts, ceramics, jewellery, plants, bath bombs, woodwork and knick-knacks were also on sale at the market, which will run until Sunday.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Blackpool Illuminations 2018



Les Ball, from Blackpool BID, said: “We have had a fabulous first day. From about 10.30am Church Street was full.

The number of people that turned up far exceeded what you would expect on a Thursday.”