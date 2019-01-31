Blackpool’s Chinese Association celebrates New Year of the Pig

Chinese New Year was celebrated in style with a banquet at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, preceded by a colourful parade in St John’s Square.

Blackpool mayor Coun Gary Coleman, Blackpool Council leader Simon Blackburn, Fylde mayor Coun Peter Collins and Wyre’s deputy mayor Coun Mike Barrowclough were among the guests at the event organised by the Blackpool Chinese Community Association.

Chinese New Year celebration at Winter Gardens, Blackpool

The advance celebration of the Year of the Pig, which begins on Tuesday, was also attended by members of Chinese Association across the North and included dance and martial arts demonstrations.

Danny Hui, chairman of the Blackpool Association, said: “Our annual celebration is always a very special occasion in what is a marvellous setting.

“Everyone had a wonderful time.”