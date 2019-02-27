Blackpool royal visit 2019: William and Kate set to visit resort next week Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Here we will be building up to next week's royal visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. On the day we will be bringing you the visit live, until then here is our coverage following the news: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to visit Blackpool on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain it will rain in Blackpool as conditions set to become more unsettled Cathy steps into boxing ring at 60 to raise funds for friend's funeral