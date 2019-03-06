Blackpool Royal Visit 2019: William and Kate see giant Blackpool Tower mirror unveiled by Princess Diana

Hundreds of well-wishers braved the rain in Blackpool to welcome the Duke and Duckess of Cambridge to the Fylde coast.

William and Kate arrived at Blackpool Tower shortly after noon to kick start their visit to the resort on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - William and Kate - arrived in Blackpool where hundreds of people braved the rain to welcome the royal couple

The royal couple were greeted in the rain with cheers by a crowd gathered outside on the promenade - with some having waited hours to see them.

The Duke and Duchess were met by local dignitaries including the Mayor and Mayoress of Blackpool, Gary and Debbie Coleman, as they stepped inside for a briefing about the town's investment and regeneration projects.

Once inside the iconic tower, Kate, wearing a green Sportmax coat, and William briefly stopped at a giant mirror unveiled by the Princess of Wales in July 1992 to mark the opening of Tower World.

The couple were then treated to a brief glimpse of the world-famous Tower Ballroom, which is open to the public daily.

The Duchess of Cambridge stops to meet well-wishers on the Comedy Carpet after leaving Blackpool Tower

From their balcony view they watched dancers go through their strides in a waltz to I Shall See You Later, played on the Wurlitzer by Chris Hopkins.

After leaving the Tower, William and Kate stopped to greet members of the public on the Comedy Carpet.