Blackpool Royal visit 2019: Weather forecast as William and Kate set to visit resort

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - William and Kate - will visit Blackpool on Wednesday 6 March to learn about how the resort is tackling social and mental health problems faced by people in Britain today.

But will the weather be bright and sunny or bleak and grey for the Royal visit?

Rain is set to hit Blackpool throughout most of the day tomorrow, but the temperature will be generally mild.

Light showers will hit throughout the morning, interspersed with some small periods of sunny spells and cloud.

The temperature will be 10C throughout the morning, increasing slightly to its peak of 11C by 12pm.

Rain will be continuous throughout the afternoon, coinciding with the arrive of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Met Office forecast for the North West tomorrow says: “Blustery showers through much of the day. Some of the showers will be heavy, with a risk of turning thundery. A few drier and brighter spells are possible at times.”

The temperature will dip to 9C by 4pm, with the temperature the continuing to slowly dip throughout the evening.

Rain will ease by 5pm, turning cloudy but dry. The temperature will dip to 6C by 6pm and remain so throughout the rest of the evening and overnight.