Blackpool Royal Visit 2019: This is when you can catch a glimpse of William and Kate when they visit Blackpool

The timings for when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be meeting members of the public in Blackpool have been revealed.

Anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of William and Kate on the seafront will get the chance on Wednesday afternoon after the royal couple leave Blackpool Tower.

Members of the public will get the chance to meet the royal couple on the Comedy Carpet when they come to Blackpool

Their Royal Highnesses are due to arrive at the Tower at around 12.30pm for a roundtable discussion where they will be briefed about the town’s history, its challenges, and the investment and regeneration efforts that are currently underway.

After leaving The Tower at around 1.30pm, the couple will step out on to the seafront Comedy Carpet, the UK’s biggest public outdoor artwork, for a 20-minute walkabout with crowds gathering outside.

Find out where else William and Kate will go on their tour of Blackpool by clicking here.

A road closure is likely to be in place on the Promenade from approximately 11.30am until 2.30pm between New Bonny Street and Talbot Road. Blackpool Council said any closures will be kept to a minimum.