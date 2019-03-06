William and Kate on the Comedy Carpet in Blackpool

Blackpool royal visit 2019: A round up of William and Kate's day in pictures

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first visit of the day at Blackpool Tower to take part in a meeting with some of the resort’s business leaders about the town investment and regeneration projects.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first visit of the day at Blackpool Tower, and then moved on to other locations in the resort. Here's a look at their day in pictures:

It was a wet and windy start to the day for well-wishers
It was a wet and windy start to the day for well-wishers
Getty
Buy a Photo
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to Blackpool Tower in Blackpool
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to Blackpool Tower in Blackpool
Getty
Buy a Photo
A quick look at dancers in the Tower's magnificent ballroom
A quick look at dancers in the Tower's magnificent ballroom
Getty
Buy a Photo
On to the Comedy Carpet to meet the hardy crowds. At least it stopped raining
On to the Comedy Carpet to meet the hardy crowds. At least it stopped raining
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1