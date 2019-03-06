Blackpool royal visit 2019: A round up of William and Kate's day in pictures

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first visit of the day at Blackpool Tower, and then moved on to other locations in the resort. Here's a look at their day in pictures:



It was a wet and windy start to the day for well-wishers

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to Blackpool Tower in Blackpool

A quick look at dancers in the Tower's magnificent ballroom

On to the Comedy Carpet to meet the hardy crowds. At least it stopped raining

