Blackpool royal visit 2019: A round up of William and Kate's day in pictures
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first visit of the day at Blackpool Tower to take part in a meeting with some of the resort’s business leaders about the town investment and regeneration projects.
It was a wet and windy start to the day for well-wishers