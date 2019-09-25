Blackpool 'Rover' service will continue to collect residents' unwanted items

A service which collects residents' unwanted items for recycling is to continue operating for another year at least.

Blackpool Council has appointed Burnley-based Calico Enterprise Ltd to run its Rover and Bulky Matters service with the contract lasting for a year, with the option of extending for a further year "subject to budget, demand and satisfactory review."

A tendering process was held in August for the service, which also operates in Wyre borough, with 18 suppliers registering an interest.

The Rover service comprises of a mobile van which travels to set locations at certain times to enable people to drop off unwanted goods for recycling.

It runs alongside Bulky Matters, a collecton service for larger items which can be used by appointment.

A council report says: "The contractor must provide enough resource to handle as a minimum, 6,500 collections per year across the two authorities operating six days per week including two evenings."