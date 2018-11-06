Blackpool rock show a huge hit

The result of eight months of hard work, Blackpool Music School’s Variety Show went down a storm, with the children wowing one and all.



Part of the school’s Do You Wanna Be a Rock Star? project, the gig saw kids with little musical experience who had fallen into anti-social behaviour put on a stunning concert at the Stanley Ward Conservative Club after countless Saturday morning practice sessions together.

“The kids came together and we’re really proud of them,” said John Shaw, founder of Blackpool Music School. “It was fantastic; it’s given the kids something for life in that they can pick up and instrument and know they can play.”

With children having learned the keyboard, guitar, drums, and bass guitar and had the chance to sing, the gig was attended by the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress, CounKath Rowson and Joan Goldin, who handed out certificates.

John added: “They worked like a team to create a band.”