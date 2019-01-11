Blackpool road bridge to close for 'essential' safety repairs

A busy Blackpool road is expected to be closed to traffic and pedestrians to allow essential bridge work to be carried out.

Watson Road, in South Shore, will be closed in order for the maintenance to take place on the railway bridge above the Blackpool South railway line.

Watson Road bridge will be closed for 'essential' repairs and resurfacing.

During the repairs, the road will be closed between the junctions with Bond Street, close to Blackpool Pleasure Beach, and The Crescent.

The first phase of the closure will start on Monday, January 21 until February 24 and will ban eastbound traffic heading towards

Lytham Road.

Also during this period, pedestrian access on the north and south footpaths, inset, on the east side of the bridge, will be restricted at different times.

The footpaths next to the bridge will also be closed.

A full closure of the road in both directions will take place from February 25 for a week, during which there will be a closure of the footpaths as well. A number of resident parking bays on

Watson Road will also be temporarily suspended whilst the repairs take place.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “We’re carrying out minor works on Watson Road to replace the kerb so that it meets safety requirements. We’ll also be resurfacing the footpath

and road.”

Coun David O’Hara lives on Watson Road and doesn’t expect the closure to cause much disruption.

He said: “If it was in summer, it could have been bad, but it’s a quiet time of the year and the bridge certainly needs the repairs to it.

“I’ve campaigned for them for a while so it’s great they are finally being done.”

Motorists are advised to use either Harrowside or continue along Bond Street to Station Road in order to divert around the road closures .