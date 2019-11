There was also a wreath laying ceremony in memory of those who gave their lives in the service of their country by a civic party, dignitaries, and members of the parade. Here are pictures from yesterday's service:

Blackpool Remembrance Service 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Blackpool Remembrance Service 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Blackpool Remembrance Service 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Blackpool Remembrance Service 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more