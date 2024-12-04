A new study has revealed the best areas in the UK for winter breaks, with Blackpool coming second.

Blackpool was identified as the second-best area for winter breaks, with Glasgow following in third

The study analysed criteria such as Instagram popularity, average snowfall and hotel affordability to determine the ranking

With Christmas approaching, it’s the perfect time to book a last-minute staycation to celebrate the festive season. Never mind a holiday to somewhere hot – if you want to embrace the chilly weather, there are plenty of spots in the UK that are even more beautiful this time of year.

New Study finds that Blackpool is the second best place for a winter break. | National World

UK holiday experts Hot Tub Breaks investigated the best UK towns and cities for a winter break. The study examined hotel prices, average snowfall during winter, affordability of local restaurants, Instagram popularity according to seasonal posts, and Google searches for people inquiring about visiting the location during the winter.

Each factor was assigned a score out of 10, with ‘0’ being the worst for winter breaks and ‘10’ being the best. Then, an overall index score out of 100 was calculated to produce a ranking of the areas.

The area that was revealed as the best for winter breaks was Edinburgh, with an overall index score of 63.7 out of 100. Many people were interested in visiting Edinburgh over the season, and it ranked best in average monthly searches with a total of 130,000, generating a score of 7.66 out of 10 for this factor.

Christmas By The Sea in Blackpool was opened by Strictly Come Dancing stars | various

Edinburgh is home to a host of attractions that make it the perfect place to visit during winter. Edinburgh’s Christmas markets are a must-see, whereas the frosty Scottish weather enhances the beauty of historic sites such as Calton Hill, Arthur’s Seat and Edinburgh Castle. If you’re seeking breathtaking scenery over the Christmas period, Edinburgh is the place for you.

Blackpool ranked second, generating an index score of 63.39 out of 100. Blackpool performed well in both hotel and meal affordability, with scores of 10 and 9.75 out of 10, respectively. This equated to average costs of £72.18 for a room per night and £45 for a 3-course meal for two.

While a seaside town may not be the most obvious choice for a winter break, its low expense is a big draw. Plus, Blackpool’s beaches are delightful at this time of year – just remember to wrap up.

Visitors on Blackpool beach this summer | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Following in third place was Glasgow, with an index score of 62.92 out of 100. Glasgow ranked high due to the city’s affordable hotel prices, corresponding to an average room price of £102.39 per night.

Scotland’s biggest city is a wonderful winter destination, not only for its affordability but also for its variety of cultural attractions. A trip to the Scottish Opera, Ballet, or National Theatre would be an enchanting addition to any Christmas holiday.

In fourth was Manchester, with an index score of 61.82 out of 100. As a major shopping hub, Manchester is the ultimate match for shopaholics, regardless of whether you’re looking to buy locally sourced gifts for your loved ones or make the most of the Boxing Day sales.

Rounding out the top five was Birmingham, with an index score of 58.92 out of 100. Birmingham was deemed another hotspot for affordable hotels over the Christmas period, with an average room costing £104.26 per night.

New Study finds that Blackpool is the second best place for a winter break. | National World

Birmingham is bustling and full of life over the holidays, with the city offering plenty of things to do. Whether you want to go ice skating, enjoy some festive chocolate at Cadbury World with the family, or have a mulled wine down the pub, Birmingham is one of the best places to be this Christmas.

The top 10 UK areas for winter breaks

Rank, Area, Total Index Score (/100)

1. Edinburgh: 63.70

2 Blackpool: 63.39

3. Glasgow: 62.92

4. Manchester: 61.82

5. Birmingham: 58.92

6. Nottingham: 58.00

7. Liverpool: 57.40

8. Aberdeen: 56.96

9. York: 55.21

10. Sheffield: 54.50

Charlie Howes, Director of Hot Tub Breaks, said: “While it may be tempting to escape the cold weather and book a last-minute trip abroad, it can be costly or require too much time off work for many people – and most of us want to be close to home with loved ones during the holiday. UK winter getaways are the best way to escape from the humdrum of everyday life while enjoying the festivities and embracing the seasonal chill.

“There are many magnificent towns and cities to choose from, and you are likely to have a wonderful time with friends or family wherever you go. However, some areas may be more appealing than others, especially if affordability or festive atmosphere are important factors for you. Many of the top spots are situated in the North due to their inexpensive hospitality and striking natural surroundings.

“With Christmas just around the corner, it’s not too late to plan a trip, regardless of whether you’re booking a quick weekend break, a week-long excursion, or something in between. Don’t forget, there will be plenty of deals available around Black Friday, so it’s a great idea to make the most of what’s on offer and save as much money as possible.”