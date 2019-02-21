Blackpool principal’s response to park vandalism

Pupils from a Blackpool school believed to have vandalised a park have been spoken to by their headteacher.

The pupils were caught during a patrol of the park by police officers.

A group of children from Highfield Leadership Academy in South Shore allegedly tore up plants and shrubs at Highfield Road Park on a daily basis earlier this month.

The academy’s principal Andrew Galbraith, has said the pupils concerned have been spoken to about the incidents.

He said: “ When residents made the school aware of anti-social behaviour in the park, I attended the park to support local Police Officers with their patrol.

“Parents were informed of the incident by both the school and the police, and I have spoken to the pupils concerned.”

Mr Galbraith also advised the school ‘immediately implemented’ additional programmes in assemblies to highlight the impact that individual actions can have in the community.

He added: “Our school works closely with the Friends of Highfield Park, with pupils taking part in community work with them.

“The school will continue to support the Friends of Highfield Park through its community programmes.”

PCSO Clare Walker of Blackpool Police said in response to the spate of vandalism: “All local parks are patrolled on a regular basis and if there are any issues on any of the local parks please make contact with your local policing team.”