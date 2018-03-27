Blackpool Pride announces new 'summer festival' venue

Blackpool Pride has announced where celebrations are to take place this year following its Winter Gardens cancellation.

Pride last month cancelled its two-day festival booking at the famous venue in protest against the planned appearance of controversial preacher Franklin Graham, who opposes LGBT rights.

The summer celebration, on June 9 and 10, will now take place in the open air an Princess Parade, in association with Radio Wave, and at the top of Queen Street in association with The Flying Handbag and Kaos bar.

Blackpool Pride LGBT community liaison Anthony West said: "It's great to be bringing Pride back to the community and with the help of Blackpool Council we have been able to do that.

"The 2018 event will be a great opportunity to not only celebrate diversity and acceptance within our home town, but also showcase the amazing talent and services we have in Blackpool to the thousands of visitors that attend Blackpool pride each year from all corners of the UK and even the world.”

A spokesman added the new venue would give Pride a 'summer festival feel'.

The theme for this year's Pride weekend is 'The Year of The Woman'. The annual pride parade will begin at The Sandcastle on June 9 at 11am and will finish at the North Pier.

Wristbands will go on sale soon.