Blackpool Poppy Appeal champions are honoured

The Blackpool Poppy Appeal has raised more than £41,000, with six months still to go!

Decca and Eileen Taylor with John Barnett

And at a special evening of thanks, Poppy Appeal organiser Liz Clayton honoured the champions who help to make it such a success.

Held at the Guards Club, the thank you evening was attended by Poppy Appeal collectors, veterans plus five cadets and an officer from 2454 (Blackpool) Sqn ATC, and 15 Sea Cadets and an officer from TS Penelope Blackpool, and their Chaplain, the Rev Simon Cox.

Guests of honour were the Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire, John Barnett MBE and his wife Danielle, both of whom spent time meeting the Poppy helpers before presenting certificates and gifts.

Mr Barnett explained the position of Deputy Lieutenant and the duties and obligations attached to it. Some of the Cadets were fascinated with the ceremonial sword.

Ian Hindle with John Barnett

He thanked all those who had helped the Blackpool Appeal, helping it to grow over the past five years.

There was also a special and surprise tribute for organiser Liz Clayton who is planning to stand down at the end of this after working with the Poppy Appeal for 40 years.

The tribute read by Mr Barnett was written by Liz’s twin sister Diana Pearson.

Liz Clayton, Poppy Appeal organiser, with John Barnett

Liz Clayton, Poppy Appeal organiser and her deputy Paul Binns with John Barnett and Danielle Barnett

June Lockett

Lesley Cecil and Mandy Barton with John Barnett