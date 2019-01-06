Blackpool police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice are honoured

The brave sacrifice of three police officers who died in the sea off Blackpool was once again honoured by people in the resort.

Members of the public and the emergency services gathered at the dedicated memorial at Jubilee Gardens near Gynn Square.

A memorial service was held at the Jubilee Gardens statues near Gynn Square to mark the anniversary of three police officers' drowning while attempting a sea rescue.'Assistant Chief Constable Terry Wood lays a wreath. PIC BY ROB LOCK'5-1-2019

The three died along with Scottish holidaymaker Alistair Anthony amid terrible waves during a winter storm 36 years ago.

Assistant Chief Constable Terry Woods said: “In January 1983 three police officers lost their lives while trying to save a stranger who had got into difficulty in the sea.

“They committed the ultimate act of bravery and we will never stop honouring them. As always, our thoughts are with their families and friends – and the family and friends of Alistair Anthony – over this difficult period around the anniversary of their deaths.”

Police constables Angela Bradley, 24, Gordon Alexander Connolly, 23, and Colin Morrison, 38, tried to save tourist Alistair Anthony, 25, using a lifebelt. PCs Bradley and Connolly had gone into the sea in the rescue attempt after Mr Anthony, who was trying to save his Jack Russell dog had got into trouble.

PC Morrison, a road traffic officer, stopped his car to help, but he too was swept away. A fourth officer, PC Pat Abram, was rescued by colleagues who were able to throw a rope around him and pull him to shore. He was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the prom.

Weather conditions were so bad the Fleetwood lifeboat took three hours to get to the area, and could only get within 200ft of the area.