These are the individuals Blackpool police want to speak to after a 61-year-old woman was assaulted in Layton.

The incident happened on Westcliffe Drive on November 13 at around 8:20pm.

A 61-year-old woman was assaulted.

Images released by the police show four individuals getting on a bus who they would like to speak to.

A Blackpool Police spokesman said: We hope these individuals can help with our enquires. If you know them please email 3649@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk & quote LC-20181113-1204."