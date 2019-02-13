Blackpool police continue hunt for man who sexually assaulted woman in random late-night attack

The police investigation continues into reports that a 19-year-old woman was pushed into a car park and sexually assaulted by an unknown man as she walked in Blackpool.

The crime is reported to have happened shortly after midnight yesterday.

The investigation continues

The woman had been walking on Talbot Road when she was approached by the lone man, who forced her onto the corner of the nearby Mecca Bingo car park and attacked her, police said.

She fought him off and he fled in the direction of the town centre.

The man is described as white, aged in his 30s or 40s, of slim or medium build, with short, brown hair with grey in it. He was wearing dark clothing, including black skinny jeans.

DI Alisa Wilson, of Blackpool Police, said: “We understand this will be worrying, but we would like to reassure people that incidents of this type are rare. Our investigation is very much ongoing and in the meantime we have stepped up patrols in the area.

This morning police said there had been no update in their investigation so far.

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 11 of February 12.