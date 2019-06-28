Blackpool police are searching for 42 year old Lee French from Nuneaton

Have your say

Missing Nuneaton local, Lee French, is being looked for by police in Blackpool.



Officers in Warwickshire believe Lee might have travelled to the Fylde Coast.

Lee French

He has been missing since 10:30am on Saturday, June 22, when he left the George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton.

A spokesman for Warwickshire police said "We have a strong belief that he is on the Blackpool coast.

"We cannot emphasise enough how concerned we are for his safety."

Lee is slim, and has short dark brown hair and facial stubble.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark green parka coat with a fur trim hood, with the hood up.

Blackpool police shared their Warwickshire colleagues' appeal for information, and told anyone with any information to contact police on 101.