Blackpool police appeal for information about missing 85 year old man

Police in Blackpool have appealed to the public to help find a missing 85 year old man.

Gordon Woodward, 85, was last seen in the Charnley Road area of Blackpool on Monday, July 22.

Missing Gordon Woodward.

Police believe he is still in Blackpool.

He is described as white, 5'7", with balding grey hair and a long grey beard.

He was last seen wearing a maroon coloured leather jacket, a blue chequered shirt, and grey trousers.

Officers have asked members of the public to report any sightings of Gordon to Lancashire police on 101 quoting the log number LC-20190723-0262.