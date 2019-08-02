Blackpool planners approve additional pitches for travellers' caravans

Plans which will see additional travellers caravans sited on Marton Moss have been approved by councillors.

Blackpool Council's planning committee gave the go ahead for an additional eight caravans on two sites on School Road.

Town hall planners have approved plans for travellers' caravans

Committee chairman Coun David Owen said the decision reflected the tradition of travellers being part of the Blackpool community.

Four caravans will be on a new pitch adjacent to Greenacres, while an additional four caravans will be allowed on an existing site next door to St Nicholas's School, taking the total there to seven.

A third application due before the committee for land on Midgeland Road, where there is already permission for stables, to be used for four caravans had been recommended for refusal but was withdrawn by the applicant.

Coun Owen said after the meeting there had been no objections to the travellers sites which had been approved.

He said: "Blackpool has a long tradition of being home to gypsy families who effectively built Blackpool with their fairgrounds and shows.

"They have become assimilated into the population and I don't think anyone turns a hair that they live in caravans and go off on journeys to horse fairs every now and then.

"It's accepted as part of the local scene. There have been no objections to these applications so we are very happy to see them integrated and enjoying life here with their extended families.

"As a planner I would be very happy to see our policies accommodate their needs."

Planning officers had recommended both School Road applications for approval, and said the extra caravans were needed to accommodate family members.

The approvals also help the council meet its responsibilities to provide pitches as set out in the Gypsy and Traveller and Travelling Showpeople Accommodation Assessment.